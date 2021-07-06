Decentraland Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $926.69 million and $45.70 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.13 or 0.00921488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.88 or 0.08150390 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,206,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,540,431 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

