Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $172,495.13 and $2,832.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.