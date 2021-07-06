Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,487,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,974.2 days.

Shares of DLVHF traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.62. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DLVHF. BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.