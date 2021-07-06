Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,875 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Denbury were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $38,423,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.