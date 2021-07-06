Dev Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00010628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.03 million and $217,418.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00447327 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

