Dewhurst plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 2,221 ($29.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,040.18. Dewhurst has a 12-month low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

In other news, insider Charles Holroyd bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

