Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,297 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $161,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.