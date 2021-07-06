Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.44% of Synovus Financial worth $165,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 105,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 540,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

