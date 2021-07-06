Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $171.38 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Discover Financial Services worth $171,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.94. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

