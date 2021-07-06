Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,137 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,809,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $169,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,062.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE INT opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

