Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. 10,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,972. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

