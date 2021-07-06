Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$56.76 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$45.15 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.93. The stock has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

DOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,600 shares of company stock worth $12,312,618.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

