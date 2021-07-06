Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.45. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

