Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Stake Boosted by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dover Motorsports worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

