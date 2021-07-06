DoYourTip Market Cap Reaches $632,701.99 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $632,701.99 and $31,030.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00234944 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001514 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00801063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

