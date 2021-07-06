Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Announces $0.29 Annual Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has increased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:RDY opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

