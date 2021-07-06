Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $970.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 921 ($12.03), with a volume of 11826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927 ($12.11).

Several brokerages have commented on GROW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Draper Esprit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.20 ($11.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826.83. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

