DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 2.4% Higher

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.91. 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
