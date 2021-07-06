DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 2.4% Higher

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.91. 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

