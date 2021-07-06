DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.10 on Monday. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $365.83 million, a PE ratio of -60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

