DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVY stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.