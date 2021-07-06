Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,765 shares of company stock worth $6,777,776 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

