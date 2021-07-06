DuckDaoDime Price Hits $12.65 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $271,950.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $12.65 or 0.00037134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,830 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

