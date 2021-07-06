Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

