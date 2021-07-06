DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Insider Lloyd Dunn Acquires 312,500 Shares of Stock

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 312,500 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Shares of LON:DX opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Tuesday. DX has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of £180.71 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

