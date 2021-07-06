Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

