Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,030 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

MDRX stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

