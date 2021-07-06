Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $330,000 Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CATY opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

