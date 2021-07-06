Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,162 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $631.44 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $627.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

