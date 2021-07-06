Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Brady by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.57.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Brady’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

