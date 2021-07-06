Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

