Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 86,022.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 424,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $15,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $11,875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Neenah by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NP stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $839.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

