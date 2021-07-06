Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,198,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

