e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $26.61 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

