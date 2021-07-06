Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 6.5%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $94,652,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

