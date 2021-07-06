Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 583,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,816. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

