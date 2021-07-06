Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,409. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

