Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,409. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.