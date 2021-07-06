Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

EPC opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

