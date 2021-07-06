Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Decreased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.