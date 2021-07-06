Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,773,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,312,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $396,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

