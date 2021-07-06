Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,773,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,312,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $396,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

