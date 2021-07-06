Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $10.46 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

