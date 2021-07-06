Elysian Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $677,868.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Elysian has a market cap of $201,107.90 and approximately $677,868.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00934665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.18 or 0.08354582 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

