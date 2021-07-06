Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

