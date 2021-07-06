Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 387,100 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.89. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

