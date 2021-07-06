EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,614.87 and approximately $126.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.00988652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.71 or 0.08866227 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.