Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

