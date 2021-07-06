EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $6,243.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00135401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00167106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.30 or 1.00249767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00936403 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

