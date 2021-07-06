Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Epiphany Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Epiphany Technology Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

EPHYU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $301,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

