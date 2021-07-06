Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,868 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 232.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

