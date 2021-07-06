Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 941 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $311.89 and a 12 month high of $435.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

